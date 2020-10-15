chicago shooting

Bishop Ford southbound lanes closed for shooting investigation, State Police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound Bishop Ford lanes were closed for a shooting investigation late Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

According to Illinois State Police, there was a shooting on I-94 at Sibley Street at approximately 3:20 p.m.


No injuries were reported, State Police said.

Authorities closed all southbound lanes shortly before 5 p.m. for the investigation.


All southbound traffic was diverted off I-94 to Dolton Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
1-year-old killed in Englewood shooting remembered on 2nd birthday
1 dead, 1 hurt in Southwest Side shooting: police
Suspect in pregnant woman's death released without charges: Chicago police
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in suit
IL reports 4,015 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
Wisconsin Dells man charged in MI governor kidnapping plot
1 dead, 1 hurt in Southwest Side shooting: police
Day of the Dead celebration takes over downtown Aurora
1-year-old killed in Englewood shooting remembered on 2nd birthday
Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear, cold; overnight freeze warning outside city
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Chicago early voters, some elderly, brave long lines, chilly weather
Wisconsin sets daily record for virus cases, again
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News