Bishop Ford southbound lanes closed for shooting investigation, State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound Bishop Ford lanes were closed for a shooting investigation late Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
According to Illinois State Police, there was a shooting on I-94 at Sibley Street at approximately 3:20 p.m.
No injuries were reported, State Police said.
Authorities closed all southbound lanes shortly before 5 p.m. for the investigation.
All southbound traffic was diverted off I-94 to Dolton Avenue.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
