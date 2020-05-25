Man fatally struck by vehicle in Bishop Ford Freeway hit-and-run

CHICAGO -- A man was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side, according to Illinois State Police.At around 11:20 a.m., the 49-year-old was walking in the middle lane of northbound Interstate 94 when he was struck by a vehicle near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said. The vehicle fled the scene.Northbound lanes were closed for an investigation until about 2:40 p.m., state police said. They have since been reopened.Police said it was not clear why the man was walking on the freeway. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not provided details about his death.An investigation is ongoing, police said.