Bishop from Nicaragua reported missing from O'Hare located

Bishop Victoria Cortez Rodriguez. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A 66-year-old Lutheran bishop from Nicaragua who went missing Sunday evening from O'Hare International Airport has been found.

Victoria Cortez Rodriguez went missing from the airport about 6 p.m. while traveling with her daughter and granddaughter, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She did not get on her original flight to Washington D.C. and did not appear for a re-booked flight at 6 a.m. Monday.

She has since been located, police said Monday afternoon. Further details were not provided.

Cortez Rodriguez is the bishop of the Nicaraguan Lutheran Church of Faith and Hope in Managua, Nicaragua, according to police and The Lutheran World Federation's website.
