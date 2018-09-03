Bishop from Nicaragua reported missing from O'Hare

Bishop Victoria Cortez Rodriguez. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A 66-year-old Lutheran bishop from Nicaragua went missing Sunday evening from O'Hare International Airport.

Victoria Cortez Rodriguez went missing from the airport about 6 p.m. while traveling with her daughter and granddaughter, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She did not get on her original flight to Washington D.C. and did not appear for a re-booked flight at 6 a.m. Monday.

Cortez Rodriguez is the bishop of the Nicaraguan Lutheran Church of Faith and Hope in Managua, Nicaragua, according to police and The Lutheran World Federation's website. She is about 5 feet tall and weights about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple top, a black sweater and black pants and is likely wearing a bishop's collar, police said. She should have her purse and passport with her but is not carrying a cell phone.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanu.s. & worldreligionChicagoO'Hare
Top Stories
Multiple demonstrators arrested attempting to disrupt traffic near O'Hare
Tornado warning for Lake, McHenry Counties, Severe Thunderstorm warning for Cook, DuPage, Will
29 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman seen on doorbell video fleeing abusive boyfriend in Texas speaks out
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes on highway
10 shot at San Bernardino apartment complex
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
2 girls, 11 and 17, wounded in West Pullman shooting
Show More
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during Sen. McCain's funeral
Amber Alert canceled after girl, 3, abducted in Milwaukee found safe
VIDEO: Woman with baby leads troopers on high speed chase
Man accused of Lakeview robberies arrested after traffic stop
Cubs use long ball to beat another ace in Aaron Nola
More News