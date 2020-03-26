viral video

Montana reporter tells herd of bison 'I ain't messing with you' in viral video | WATCH

YELLOWSTONE, Mont. -- A Montana reporter had the perfect reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Deion Broxton, a reporter with KTVM-TV, was preparing to take a live shot at Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a gang of bison getting closer.

"I ain't messing with you," he says, before packing up his gear and driving away.

He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times on Twitter as of Thursday. He also took a video of the bison once he was a safe distance away.



Yellowstone tweeted that Broxton gave the "perfect" example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 3,500 pounds. While bison attacks aren't common, park officials said bison-related injuries happen about once or twice a year.



Others took to social media to compare the reporter's reaction to their social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days." one user tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontanaviral videonational park serviceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
North Carolina graduate's celebration video goes viral
checking in to see how the world record man is spending his time in lockdown
Viral facebook group challenges people to take out the trash in hilarious outfits to cheer neighbors up during COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News