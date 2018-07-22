Black box recovered from sunken Missouri duck boat

The "black box" of the duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake is now in the hands of federal investigators.That piece of equipment has video and other data about what happened on the boat during Thursday's tragedy. Some experts say the boat never should have hit the water.Sunday morning, a critical piece of evidence from the deadly duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri that killed 17 people is in the hands of investigators. Eighty feet below the surface, the NTSB says they've recovered a recorder from the sunken boat."The real objective is going to be able to find out what kind of information they had when they made the decision to go out," said Earl Weener of the NTSB.That recorder is on its way to Washington D.C. to be dried out and analyzed. They'll be checking to see if life jackets were used."We think it will show any instructions he might have given to the passengers," Weener said."He said above you are your life jackets," said Tia Coleman.Coleman, who survived the deadly accident, shared her recollection of what the captain told them."He said I'm going to show you where they are, but you won't need them," Coleman said.Coleman and 30 others rode the duck boat Thursday night when a severe thunderstorm swept through Table Rock Lake, tossing the boat around in nearly hurricane force winds and six foot swells. It capsized, then sank.Coleman and her nephew were the only survivors from her family. Her husband and three children, including a 1-year-old, all died."I felt like if I was able to get a life jacket, I could've saved my babies. Cause they could've at least floated to the top and somebody could've grabbed them. And I wasn't able to do that," Coleman said.Investigators have been pouring over video, looking at factors like the weather, interviewing a number of survivors, including the duck boat's captain.For Coleman, now the thought of returning to an empty house, is overwhelming.The investigation continues Sunday, but they won't be able to get a good look at the boat until they pull it from the bottom of the lake, which is scheduled to happen early this week.