Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall recognizes impact of Black fraternities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present a virtual town hall recognizing the significant impact of Black Fraternities on society and their role in fostering impressive leaders who not only seek success for themselves and their families, but contribute to the betterment of their community. ABC 7's Host/Special Assignment Reporter, Hosea Sanders, will moderate this hour-long event available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, February 18 at 2:00 PM.Black fraternities, often referred to as "The Divine Nine," have contributed numerous prominent leaders in Chicago and around the country. Many of these fraternity members enjoy great professional success, give back to the community, inspire future leaders and maintain their collegiate brotherhoods throughout their lives.Hosea Sanders, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, is representative of the outstanding men emanating from the Black Greek system. Hosea will explore the genesis of Black fraternities, how they have evolved over the years and why they can claim so many impressive success stories. He'll take a close look at the civic and political leaders, educators and scientists, sports and entertainment figures who have been shaped by their experience in Black fraternities. Hosea will also look at what Chicago Black Fraternity members are doing to support racial and social justice as well as their efforts helping out during the pandemic and encouraging men and women in the community to get vaccinated.Guest panelists confirmed to date:- Rufus Williams, Jr., Loop Wealth- Dr. Dennis Deer, Cook County Commissioner- Dr. Derek J. Robinson, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois- Cedric W. Jones, Noxubee Chicago Consulting- Darrell A. Williams, Loop Capital MarketsThe virtual town hall will be exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.