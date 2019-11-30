Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall

SYRACUSE, New York -- Police in Syracuse are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the leg Friday inside a shopping mall.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. and caused a lockdown at the Destiny USA mall.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an assault or altercation and was not a random act.

Investigators said the man's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Several Black Friday shoppers posted to social media about hiding inside stores after the gunfire rang out.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that officers responded to the mall within seconds of the shooting.

He said the gunman remained on the loose late Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkshootingu.s. & worldblack friday
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop
Girl, 14, shot during exchange in Little Village able to communicate with police, officials say
Man accused of killing man after Ford Heights home invasion
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
5th cold-related death reported in Cook County this season
Settlement reached in sexual harassment scandal involving former Madigan aide
Show More
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
4 injured in South Side stolen SUV crash
Man killed in shooting near IIT campus ID'd: medical examiner
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Police crack down on misuse of handicapped-accessible parking across Illinois
More TOP STORIES News