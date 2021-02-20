black history month

Old Town School of Folk Music celebrates Black History Month virtually

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is Black History Month and Old Town School of Folk Music has been celebrating all month long.

Old Town School was founded in 1957, during the Civil Rights Movement. Leaders say they've worked to keep a strong base of folk and social justice themed music and dance in programming.

In 2021, all Black History Month events are virtual, so you can celebrate from the comfort of your own home.

Experts each music courses and dance workshops. No experience is necessary.

Events are open to the public. The prices vary, based on the activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoold townartdanceblack history monthculture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Robbins seeks to make SB Fuller's former home a museum
Chicago Children's Choir prepares for Black History Month concert
Our Chicago: Town hall recognizes impact of Black fraternities
New films feature Black casts, highlight African American culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jewel delivery, warehouse employees vote to authorize strike
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
IL reports 1,922 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Robbins seeks to make SB Fuller's former home a museum
Man found shot to death early Saturday
Arrest in NYC assault after Olivia Munn called for public's help
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Show More
Police search for Ford City Mall shooter
New Lenox man nearly loses hand trying to unclog snow blower
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
Nelson Mandela exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum
More TOP STORIES News