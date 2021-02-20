Old Town School of Folk Music celebrates Black History Month virtually

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is Black History Month and Old Town School of Folk Music has been celebrating all month long.
Old Town School was founded in 1957, during the Civil Rights Movement. Leaders say they've worked to keep a strong base of folk and social justice themed music and dance in programming.
In 2021, all Black History Month events are virtual, so you can celebrate from the comfort of your own home.
Experts each music courses and dance workshops. No experience is necessary.
Events are open to the public. The prices vary, based on the activity.
