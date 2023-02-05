Most effective ways to support Black content creators and online businesses

Here are some effective ways to support Black content creators and Black-owned businesses online during Black History Month 2023 and beyond.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we celebrate Black History Month we are recognizing the many ways we can support black communities and businesses. That includes online, via company websites, social media and other digital spaces.

Social media expert Terrence Chappell joined ABC7 to break down the many ways to support Black content creators, beyond just Black History Month.

Consumers: Find, follow, and friend: It sounds simple, but the visibility and robust social following sets up a content creator for success for more formal contracts. If a Black content creator's content resonates with you, show them some social media love with a find, follow, love, or friend. Consumers/fellow content creators: Pass the mic. This is great to help micro influencers gain more traction and reach new audiences. If you're a consumer or an influencer with a high social media following, invite fellow Black content creators to take over your Instagram handle to share their content and story. Engage Black content creators in formal contracts and ensure that their pay is on par with their white counterparts and is right-sized to the value they bring. Don't oblige Black creators to change their content: Aim to seamlessly weave your business goals around their voice, tone, and content-lead with them and their personality. Build authentic long-term relationships: Integrate partnerships with Black content creators for the long haul, not just around Black history month or when you're looking to reach Black consumers. This will generate even more awareness and bridge relationships between your company's target audience and the creator. #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund: a multi-year commitment dedicated to spotlighting and growing Black creators and music on our platform, by giving them access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube. TikTok Black Creators Incubator Program: An incubator program centered on supporting Black creatives and their content on the app and the longevity of their careers

