Build's Black Table event focuses on connecting young people, prominent members of Black community

Building connections between young people and prominent community leaders was the focus of 'Build's' Black Table event Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Building connections between young people and prominent community leaders was the focus of 'Build's' Black Table event Monday.

As we celebrate Black History Month, 20 of Chicago's most prominent African American leaders engaged with young people over lunch to share what it takes to be successful and make a difference in the world.

ABC7's own Tre Ward hosted Monday's event in Macy's famous Walnut Room at its flagship store in the Loop.