chicago proud

Celebrate Black History Month in Chicago with these local ideas

February is Black History Month, and people around the country will be celebrating the achievements of the African American community all month long.

There are several events taking place in Chicago. The founder and CEO of Thank God It's Natural, Chris-Tia Donaldson, joined ABC7 Chicago to share ways to celebrate Black History Month.

1. Pop-up R&B Yoga
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 1320 Beer Wine Spirits, 1340 W. Madison St., Chicago
Link: eventbrite.com/e/unwine-sunday-funday-rb-soul-flow-tickets-90905612133

2. "This Is Only a Test," Beauty & Bubbles Galentine's Day Book Signing
When: Thursday, Feb. 13
Hours: 6-8 p.m.
Where: 2021 W. Fulton St., Chicago

Link: eventbrite.com/e/beauty-bubbles-galentines-day-mixer-tickets-92212561253

3. "The Photograph" Movie Screening
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Hours: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Collection, 150 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

4. Girl Power Songs
When: Sunday, Feb. 23
Hours: noon-2 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, Chicago

Link: eventbrite.com/e/black-women-black-history-a-childrens-black-history-month-celebration-tickets-86589897715

5. The March VR Exhibit
When: Friday, Feb. 28 through November 2020
Where: DuSable Museum of African American History
Link: dusablemuseum.org

6. Brunch at Taste 222
Where: 222 N. Canal St., Chicago
Link: taste222chicago.com

To learn more about Thank God It's Natural visit christiadonaldson.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowashington parkblack historyblack history monthchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
12-year-old makes healthy snacks for essential workers
Bensenville couple brightens neighborhood with balloon art
Chicago pie shop cooks up fun in baking videos for kids
Park Ridge residents beat boredom with 'Park Ridge-opoly'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News