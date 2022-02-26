black history month

'Lorraine' stage play returns for 23-year Black History Month tradition

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A local theatre producer is bringing back a 23-year Black History Month tradition for one night only.

"Lorraine," the play, is set on the day April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee at the Lorraine Motel, the infamous site where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. A young, interracial couple stopped to rest at Lorraine Motel on the way to their elopement. Tensions came to the forefront when both sets of parents arrive unannounced with the intention of preventing the couple's union. Unbeknownst to them, they are staying in the same motel and on the day that King lost his life. In the midst of the chaos caused by the assassination, the couple confronted the meaning of generational family trauma, love as an act of resistance to injustice, and the power of forgiveness.

It will show at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumberg. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Curtains will go up at 6:00 p.m.
