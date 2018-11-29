Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis

CARMEL, Ind. --
Authorities say black ice appears to have caused a rush-hour pileup in suburban Indianapolis that collected 30 vehicles.

Fishers Fire Department Capt. John Mehling says pileup occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on the 96th Street bridge over the White River in Carmel.

Mehling says four patients were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. He says 17 vehicles were towed away by seven different towing agencies. The westbound lanes were closed for about 2 hours while emergency responders worked to clear the vehicles involved.

Mehling says the Carmel Clay School District provided a school bus for drivers to wait and stay warm until they could arrange alternative transportation.
