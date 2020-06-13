black lives matter

Man says white couple called police for stenciling 'black lives matter' on his own property

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man said a white couple called the police after they saw him stenciling "black lives matter" onto his own property.

James Juanillo, who identifies as a person of color, posted a video to Twitter Friday showing his encounter with the man and woman, identified only as Lisa and Robert.

The video begins with the couple asking Juanillo if he was "defacing private property" moments after he finished writing the phrase on a retaining wall outside of his home.

"If I did live here, and this was my property, this would be absolutely fine? And you don't know if I live here, if this is my property?" Juanillo asked.

Lisa then claimed that she knew Juanillo didn't own the property because they "know the person who does live here."

Juanillo encouraged them to call the police if they feel unsafe, which they eventually did.

"The police came and recognized me immediately as a resident of the house and left without getting out of their patrol car. I didn't even show them my ID," Juanillo told Storyful.

EMBED More News Videos

The woman at the center of the Central Park dog incident caught on camera has been fired, her employer confirmed on Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocaliforniablack lives matteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
Protests on North and South sides demand civilian oversight of CPD
Chicago, state leaders march in 'Spirit of King'
Attorney who spat on protester charged with hate crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer injured during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose
Chicago man ID'd as suspect killed in shootout on I-65, trooper shot
More protests planned Saturday across Chicago area
Professor held on murder charges denied bail in effort to help research COVID-19
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
Illinois reports nearly 673 new COVID-19 cases
Some Chicago baseball is back, sort of
Show More
Harvey bans police tactics restricting oxygen, blood flow to head
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 691, cases surpass 22K
Chicago HS celebrates graduates with intellectual disabilities
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
2 shot by CPD officer in Englewood: police
More TOP STORIES News