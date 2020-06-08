elderly

Black-owned businesses from the West side help feed hundreds of elderly neighbors

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO, IL (WLS) -- Two black-owned restaurants from the West side of Chicago have teamed up to delivery over 100 grocery bags to the most vulnerable, the elderly. This comes after a week of looting left many grocery stores on the West side damaged and closed.

"We feel that at this time we have to make a difference and that it's time we stand up as a community to come together," said Taj Savage, co-owner of J.Spice, one of the restaurants that are delivering goods to the elderly.

"We both live in the west side community and in the areas we live, there are not more stores," said Polly Coleman, owner of Sweet Polly's Kitchen.

Both Coleman and Savage packed over 100 bags of groceries for Willa Rawls assisted living homes. The grocery bags consisted of vegetables, fruits, and meats.

The fresh produce was donated by Forty Acres, a start-up grocery retailer. Meats and rice were provided by Coleman and Savage.

Savage said this is the opportunity to make a difference in her community, Coleman sharing that the closest grocery store for a number of West side residents is 10 miles away.

"It feels good. These are some bags and they're filled. They should be able to make a couple of meals, have snacks, fresh fruit and vegetables. You know, so it feels good," said Savage.

J.Spice and Sweet Polly's Kitchen will continue to drop off groceries to the elderly in their neighborhood.

Both restaurant owners have set up a gofund me page titled Elders First https://www.gofundme.com/f/elders-first.
