New York fashion college to investigate runway show that reminds observers of blackface

NEW YORK -- The Fashion Institute of Technology has commissioned an investigation into a controversial runway show that reminded some observers of blackface.

The college apologized for the accessories donned at the show, which was heavily criticized on social media. The accessories included large prosthetic ears and oversized plastic red lips, but the college said Friday they were not "aimed at invoking or provoking racial implications."

"This moment, in our minds, is not about closing a chapter and letting wounds heal. It is the beginning of accountability. And we cannot expect our community to trust us without a full examination of how this came about," FIT President Joyce Brown said in a statement.

The investigation will examine "what led up to" the Feb. 7 event, which coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Model Amy Lefévre, 25, who is black, refused to wear the exaggerated lips and ultimately walked the runway without them.

Brown said the college's dean of the School of Graduate Studies and chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
