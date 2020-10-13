Chicago Blackhawks statue defaced outside United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Blackhawks statue outside the United Center is covered in a tarp Tuesday morning after it was vandalized.Someone poured orange paint over the top of the statue and spray-painted the words "land back" on the bottom portion.There has been an ongoing dispute between teams and their mascots. The NFL team, formerly, the Washington Redskins changed their name. The Blackhawks did announce earlier this year that they would stand by their name and logo, but did say they would ban headdresses at the United Center.A Blackhawk's spokesperson released a statement about the stature saying," Over the weekend, the sculpture on Madison Street outside of the United Center was vandalized. It is currently under tarp for protection and will be sent off to be repaired in the near future."