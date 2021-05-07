3 killed after possible black powder explosion near Starved Rock State Park: police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10432393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drone captured the planned implosion of a Utica bridge over the Illinois River Thursday.

LASALLE COUNTY Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are dead after an explosion along the Illinois River near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County Thursday night.Several agencies, including Utica, state and conservation police, as well as the Kane County Bomb Squad and the FBI, responded to the south and west area of Route 178 bridge after reports of an explosion along the river bank.When they arrived, they found three men dead due to injuries sustained from a blast, according to police.Officials believe the men were fatally injured after igniting a type of black powder substance along an area near the river bank.The incident is not related to the recent demolition of the old 178 bridge, according to officials.The identities of the men have not yet been released and investigative autopsies are scheduled for Friday.Police did not release any other information at this time.