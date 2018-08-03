Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, district attorney says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Orange County district attorney said the murder of Lake Forest college student Blaze Bernstein was a hate crime. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Orange County prosecutors said that a hate-crime allegation has been added against the man charged with murdering his former classmate, Blaze Bernstein.

O.C. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said Thursday the allegation was added against 21-year-old Samuel Woodward, who was charged with the murder earlier this year.
RELATED: Blaze Bernstein's parents speak out about devastating loss of 'gentle soul'
EMBED More News Videos

Nineteen-year-old Blaze Bernstein was laid to rest Monday, nearly two weeks after he went missing.



Adding the hate crime allegation means Woodward, who was already facing 26 years to life in prison, could now face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"We will prove that Woodward killed Blaze because Blaze was gay," Rackauckas said. "We have no room for this kind of hate in our society."

EMBED More News Videos

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the homicide case surrounding Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old college student whose body was found in an Orange County park this week.



Woodward and Bernstein were classmates at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana and had reconnected through social media.

Bernstein, 19, was visiting his parents on winter break from the University of Pennsylvania when he went to a park with Woodward on Jan. 2. A week later, Bernstein's body was found in Borrego Park.

RELATED: Body found in Calif. ID'd as missing Pa. college student; death ruled homicide

Woodward was arrested Jan. 12 after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the crime.

RELATED: Murdered college student's friend arrested after DNA evidence links him to death

Rackauckas said that Bernstein had been stabbed and Woodward visited the crime scene days after the murder. He alleged that Woodward cleaned up his vehicle in an effort to remove DNA evidence. The exact time and place of the killing remains unclear.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Woodward told detectives Bernstein had tried to kiss him, and he pushed him away, then used a gay slur to describe his reaction to detectives.

Woodward pleaded not guilty in the killing. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicideman killedhomicide investigationbody foundcollege studentuniversity of pennsylvaniamissing personu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pa. college student missing in Calif. as search nears 1-week mark
Body found in Calif. ID'd as missing Pa. college student; death ruled homicide
Document: Murdered student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
Murdered student's friend arrested after DNA evidence links him to death
Slain Penn student's parents speak on devastating loss of 'gentle soul'
Top Stories
19-year-old man shot in head in Albany Park
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Girl, 14, missing from Montgomery at risk
Change of venue hearing Friday in Van Dyke murder trial
Schwarber hosts fallen CFD diver's sons at Wrigley Field
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after abduction from Va. airport
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
VIDEO: Man in suit drags unconscious man off train, tosses belongings, gets back on
Show More
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Chicago anti-violence march ends at Wrigley Field
Man charged in attack outside School of the Art Institute
More News