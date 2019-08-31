Bleach thrown in eyes of man who responded to West Garfield Park home invasion

CHICAGO -- A man was seriously injured Friday after he was stabbed and had bleach thrown into his eyes while responding to a home invasion in West Garfield Park.Officers found the 52-year-old in a home about 12:25 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole with a stab wound to his back, Chicago police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.A law enforcement source said the man entered the home after receiving a call that people broke into his sister's house.The man went there and saw "numerous" males and females striking another family member, the source said. He entered the home and tried to stop the attack, but was stabbed and had bleach thrown into his eyes, the source said.No arrests have been made, police said.