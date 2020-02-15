House of Highlights Basketball Camp teaches kids the importance of sportsmanship

CHICAGO (WLS) -- House of Highlights is a sports brand for the digital age, with more than 20 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.The House of Highlights Basketball Camp is a free camp hosted by Bulls Star Coby White, alongside local high school basketball coaches who will give more than 100 local students tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, games and special breakout sessions.The House of Highlights Basketball Camp is produced by Bleacher Report.Bleacher Report is hosting a free fan experience on Sunday.: Saffron Rails, 1340 N. Cherry Ave., Chicago: noon - 6 p.m.For more information, visit