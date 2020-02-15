CHICAGO (WLS) -- House of Highlights is a sports brand for the digital age, with more than 20 million followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
The House of Highlights Basketball Camp is a free camp hosted by Bulls Star Coby White, alongside local high school basketball coaches who will give more than 100 local students tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, games and special breakout sessions.
The House of Highlights Basketball Camp is produced by Bleacher Report.
Bleacher Report is hosting a free fan experience on Sunday.
Where: Saffron Rails, 1340 N. Cherry Ave., Chicago
Time: noon - 6 p.m.
For more information, visit bleacherreportevents.com.
House of Highlights Basketball Camp teaches kids the importance of sportsmanship
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News