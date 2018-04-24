Blind man found living in deplorable conditions, brother in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Blind man found living in deplorable conditions. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By and Walter Perez
FRANKFORD --
A caretaker has been taken in for questioning after police found his blind brother living in deplorable conditions in a trailer in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police were called to the 4700-block of James Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

Arriving officers discovered the 66-year-old man in the back of a trailer behind the property.

Authorities say the inside of the trailer was filled with dirt, bugs, and feces.

EMBED More News Videos

Blind man found living in deplorable conditions. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018.



The stench emanating from the trailer was apparently so bad that at least one responding officer felt sick and had to go back outside.

"I can't even open my windows, that's how bad the smell is," said Dottie Robinson, a neighbor.

Another neighbor told Action News the 74-year-old caretaker, identified as Richard Morten, would leave during the day, sometimes telling others to feed his brother while he was away.
"He had me feeding his brother daily. I would go in there until finally I couldn't take it anymore. The smell was bad. I couldn't even go back anymore," the neighbor said.

He said he wouldn't want anyone to go inside.

"I don't want to take you in and show you because it'll haunt you," the neighbor said.

The 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Richard Morten was taken into custody. Formal charges have yet to be filed as authorities work to determine possible motive.
"Possibly, it could be related to his being afforded the social security or other type of government payments, maybe that's a motive, but we're still looking into it," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

EMBED More News Videos

Blind man found in deplorable conditions. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsblindu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News