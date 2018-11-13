Blind woman, 29, reported missing from West Pullman

Latrease "Pinky" Jones. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
Police are searching for a blind woman who went missing Wednesday from the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Latrease "Pinky" Jones, 29, was reported missing from the area near the intersection of 119th Street and Stewart Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police. Jones is described as a 4-foot-11, 115-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Jones wears glasses despite being legally blind, police said. She also experiences mood swings, walks with a limp and typically wears headphones or earbuds due to a sensitivity to noise.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanblindChicagoWest Pullman
Top Stories
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Michelle Obama in Chicago to kick off book tour for 'Becoming'
10 hurt, 1 critically, after CTA, Pace buses collide on Far South Side
Man charged after 3 pedestrians hit in Logan Square
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Pilot shortage remedy raises safety questions as thousands sought to fill gap
Chicago AccuWeather: More sun but still cold and blustery Tuesday
Show More
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Family files lawsuit after nightclub security guard shot by Midlothian police
Air traffic controller out after mystery spell in tower
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News