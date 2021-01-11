blood donations

Longtime blind blood donor, Cubs Radio reporter says 'if you can donate, you should'

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A very special longtime blood donor is encouraging others to donate if they can.

Craig Lynch has been blind since birth, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing his lifeline with others.

"Blind since birth. I'm 71, so it's the new 40," he said.

You may recognize Lynch's voice as he is a longtime Cubs Radio reporter.

"We all are looking for some way to contribute," Lynch said. "God laid on my heart to just not be a baby and just give blood. And then when I started doing it I said I realized how easy it was and how really it's not that much of an effort. And so I started becoming fairly consistent at it."

Being born visually impaired has not let that stop him from doing things he's passionate about.

"If I was gonna pick a disability, blindness would be the one I'd pick up," he said. "It's not that, I mean, there are challenges in their frustrations. I'm not gonna say they're not, but I mean, it's when you've lived 71 [years], you know, you learn to adapt."

RELATED: Orland Park lymphoma survivor grateful for blood donors giving the gift of life

Lynch started donating blood after September 11 and has donated nearly four gallons so far. He said it's simple and if he can do it, so can you.

"I say to come out and give it a try, and not everybody can donate but if that's another reason why those of us who can should," Lunch said.

Our ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is just days away and we need your help.

Blood donations are considered essential during the pandemic.

Registration is open right now for you to roll up your sleeve and save a life.

If you would like to donate, you can register right now by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or by visiting the Red Cross website.

Appointments are needed and preferred. Signing up early is so important this year for social distancing.

The drive will be held Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessblood driveblood donationsblind
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Community holds blood drive, pays tribute to deputy killed in line of duty
Sickle cell, blood donation advocacy helps keep man's memory alive
Orland Park lymphoma survivor grateful for blood donors
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on exploding need for blood donations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses describe chaos during gunman's crime spree that killed at least 3
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory extended
CPS students to return to in-person learning Monday
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
IL reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
Man shot in Lincoln Park
Chicago Weather: Morning clouds, some PM clearing Monday
Show More
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
Extremist symbols, groups at Capitol Hill insurrection decoded
IL Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
Restaurants pivot from elegant menus to BBQ to survive pandemic
More TOP STORIES News