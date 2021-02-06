Bloomingdale hotel shooting leaves 1 dead, several hurt, village official says

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a large emergency response at a west suburban hotel early Saturday morning after a shooting occurred there.Multiple people were shot and a man in his late 20s was killed at the Indian Lakes Resort in Bloomingdale, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said. Most of those injured, four to six people, have since been transported to local hospitals, he said.No police officers were shot, Giammarese said.One or more suspects involved might have fled the scene after the shooting, he said.Many people appeared to be at the resort together in some fashion prior to the incident, Giammarese said.A hotel employee said a SWAT team and fire officials were on the scene at the hotel, located at 250 West Schick Road, as of about 4:30 a.m."As the night progressed, the gear started getting more and more. The next thing you know, they're in SWAT gear ... some serious gear, and they're going in," said Andy Pesek, who was driving by the hotel about 3 a.m. "And they're yelling at me, 'keep driving, keep driving!'"On their Facebook page, Bloomingdale police said just after 5 a.m. that "there is no known imminent threat to any members of the community" and asked residents to avoid the area.Police initially responded to a call of shots fired, and brought in more law enforcement officials after they found multiple victims, Giammarese said.DuPage County Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Kmitch confirmed the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation team was called, as well.No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of about 6:20 a.m.Neither Bloomingdale police nor fire officials immediately responded to requests for more information about what happened.