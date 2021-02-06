Bloomingdale hotel shooting victim ID'd, several others hurt, police say

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man was killed and several other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a hotel in Bloomingdale.There was a large emergency response at the west suburban hotel early in the morning after police said a shooting occurred there.Multiple people were shot and a man in his late 20s was killed at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said. Most of those injured, four to six people, were transported to local hospitals, he said. There were no updates on their conditions.People were fleeing the building when the officers arrived, and they found "multiple" gunshot victims inside, police said.James McGill Jr., 27, was taken to St. Alexius Medical in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 3:16 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. McGill lived in the Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.No police officers were shot, Giammarese said.One or more suspects involved might have fled the scene after the shooting, he said.Many people appeared to be at the hotel, located at 250 West Schick Road, together in some fashion prior to the incident, Giammarese said.On their Facebook page, Bloomingdale police said just after 5 a.m. that "there is no known imminent threat to any members of the community" and asked residents to avoid the area.Police initially responded to a call of shots fired on the fifth floor of the hotel at 2:35 a.m., officials said.As police arrived, several people were seen fleeing the area.Police brought in more law enforcement officials, including officers from surrounding towns, after they found multiple victims."As the night progressed, the gear started getting more and more. The next thing you know, they're in SWAT gear ... some serious gear, and they're going in," said Andy Pesek, who was driving by the hotel about 3 a.m. "And they're yelling at me, 'keep driving, keep driving!'"In a statement on Facebook, Bloomingdale Mayor Franco Coladipietro said he and the Village Board have shared their concerns over a lack of consistent security at the hotel for the last several years."The unfortunate incident that occurred this morning may have been avoided if security was present as First Hospitality Group had promised in our meetings. Our investigation has confirmed that no security was on duty at the time," Coladipietro said.He went on to say he has directed staff to begin revoking all licenses for the hotel to operate in Bloomingdale."We are now in the process of initiating legal proceedings to eliminate this threat to our community," he said.DuPage County Sheriff's Office spokesman Justin Kmitch confirmed the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation team was called, as well.No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of later Saturday.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bloomingdale police at 630-529-9868.The Indian Lakes Hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.