Blue Light Walk through Chicago honors MLK, lives lost to gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A walk through parts of Chicago's South and West Sides honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and all lives lost to gun violence on Wednesday.The Blue Light Walk was held on King's actual birthday.People who attended the walk Wednesday night said they are sick of living in fear.The walk was led by St. Sabina Pastor Michael Pfleger, who acknowledged murders by guns were down in Chicago last year. But Pfleger said it's not enough.More than 460 people were killed in gun violence in Chicago in 2019.