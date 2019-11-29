Blue Line train hits woman after she fell on tracks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday morning after police say she fell in front of a Blue Line train.

Chicago police responded just before 9:25 a.m. Friday to the CTA Blue Line station at Dearborn Street and Jackson Avenue after a train hit a woman, police said.

Police said the woman was talking on her phone when she walked backwards onto the track as a train was approaching.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said, but she remained stable.

Chicago police were investigating the incident Friday.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.
