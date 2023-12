Tickets for Chicago's 'Bluey X Camp' pop-up now on sale for spring season debut

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unique new pop-up is coming to Chicago next spring.

The show will feature a loveable Disney character, called Bluey, the heeler dog. The pop-up is called Bluey X Camp Chicago. It is an immersive camp experience with Bluey, the heeler dog. On Monday, December 18, tickets went on sale for the experience. CAMP's Chicago is happening at the flagship store in Lincoln Park.

