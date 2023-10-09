River North shooting: Residents, alderman want nightclub shut down after 8 shot during nearby fight

Some residents want Blum Restaurant and Bar to shut down after a River North, Chicago shooting injured eight people near Erie and Orleans.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is still trying to track down the owners of the nightclub for a response.

The shooting happened outside Blum Restaurant & Bar in River North around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, most of the eight victims shot are being treated here at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Just hours before the Chicago Marathon was set to begin, a gun fight unfolded near Erie and Orleans.

"I heard a lot, definitely more than 10 sounds. And for me, it was more like fireworks. They were, like, nonstop," said Yulia Ilina, who lives nearby.

Eight people were shot, and four of those victims were left with critical injuries. The victims range in age from 23 to 43 years old. All of them were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one is custody for the shooting, which remains under investigation. Neighbors say the nightclub has a concerning past.

"It brings in certain people that normally, probably wouldn't be in the neighborhood especially at certain times of the day, and that's where the issue is," one resident said.

Alderman Brenden Reilly told ABC7 he has tried to get the club shut down for years, and is hoping to evict the owners by next month, before the building is sold.

In a statement, he said, in part, "This bad establishment has been the source of chronic neighborhood complaints and has been linked to prior shooting incidents."

He went on to say, "These late hour nightclubs are a blight on River North many catering to gangbangers, drug dealers and gun toting patrons."

In fact, back in 2021, when the club was named Clutch Bar and Restaurant, police say, a bouncer there was shot after he refused to let a man in.

And in June, just a few blocks away, surveillance video captured the moment a gunman chased down a man and shot him. That shooting happened steps away from former Cook County Commissioner and River North resident John Fritchey.

"You have establishments like this. They change their name, but the problem stays the same," Fritchey said. "I was out walking my dog directly around the corner. Gentleman gets shot in the head. Again, this is an ongoing issue we have been facing here. People shouldn't have to live like this."

While police have not connected the overnight or June shootings to the club, Fritchey said club owners in River North need to be held responsible for the apparent crime they potentially draw in.

"When we're having shootouts in front of bars and having over a half a dozen people getting shot, we have a problem," Fritchey said.

Reilly said he asked the Chicago Police Department to issue a summary closure order to make sure the nightclub does not reopen before the property is sold.

Reilly's full statement:

These late hour nightclubs are a blight on River North, many catering to gangbangers, drug dealers and gun toting patrons....How many more people need to get shot before the City steps up to the plate and starts shutting down these bad operators?



I have been petitioning the Department of Business Affairs & Liquor Commissioner to shut down Clutch / Blum for years now, without success.



This bad establishment has been the source of chronic neighborhood complaints and has been linked to prior shooting incidents. Inexplicably, the city has allowed this nightclub to continue to operate, despite my prediction that it was just a matter of time before another shooting incident would occur.

Because the city has failed to close this bar, my office has been working to facilitate the sale of the building to have Blum shut-down and evicted. In fact, the property is currently under contract to be sold next month.



I have asked CPD to issue a summary closure order to ensure this nightclub does not reopen before the building is sold and they are evicted next month. It is my understanding CPD is issuing a summary closure order today.



These late hour nightclubs are a blight on River North, with many catering to gangbangers, drug dealers and gun-toting patrons. Many of the gun crimes being committed downtown overnight are related to fights originating at these late hour clubs, yet these operators are allowed to remain open.



The Commissioner of Business Affairs and his bureaucrats need to do their jobs, stop catering to these bad actors and start revoking liquor licenses. It should not require a mass shooting to result in the closure of a problem nightclub. River North residents and I have been sounding the alarm to the city about Blum for years - yet the city has done nothing to discipline the club.



How many more people need to get shot before the City steps up to the plate and starts shutting down these bad operators? Downtown residents should not be forced to suffer because city bureaucrats refuse to do their jobs.

