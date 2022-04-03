explosion

1 dead, 2 injured after pontoon boat explodes on Wisconsin lake

LaGRANGE, Wis. -- Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says the three men were installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake in the town of LaGrange when the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the man died on the scene. One man was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and another man was treated at a hospital and released.

The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit was called on to help clean up fuel.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.
