NW Indiana councilman resigns over quip to 'straight blade' protesters

By Chesterton Tribune
CHESTERTON, Ind. -- A town councilman in northwest Indiana has resigned his seat after joking on Facebook that a friend who's a plow truck driver should "straight blade" protesters blocking his route to work.

Chesterton Town Council Member Bob Allison resigned Sunday moments after town Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Udvare released a statement from other councilors urging him to resign, the Chesterton Tribune reported.

After protesters gathered Saturday in nearby Hammond to denounce police and the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, Allison posted "Get the snowplows out!" followed by "Straight blade 'em!"

Allison subsequently apologized on Facebook for the comments .

"I had a friend who was on his way to work in East Chicago who had been laid off for 6-7 weeks and was prohibited from getting to work. ... He plows snow in the winter to make some extra money for his children and wife. He asked as he was sitting in traffic, should he use a 'straight blade or curved?' My response was 'straight.' And it was insensitive and unwarranted," Allison wrote.

He went on to say his friend was in an SUV with no plow at the time.

"I would NEVER invoke or intentionally harm anyone. The comments were not serious in nature and in poor taste. They were meant as a joke to my friend and in no way serious," Allison wrote.

He said in a text to the Tribune "I am truly sorry that my words were blown so far out of proportion that I'm being labeled a racist, a killer, and received threats against me and my family."
