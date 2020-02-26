Society

Funeral to be held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral will be held next week for longtime Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Bob Petty.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. at Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church of Christ, 4100 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago.

Bob passed away Tuesday from lung cancer. He was 79.

Bob started reporting here back in 1971 and retired 32 years later in 2002.

He was one of the first black reporters on Chicago television.
