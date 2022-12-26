Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflects on their final Christmas together

Kelly Rizzo said her late husband Bob Saget "had the biggest heart" and revealed the final text message he sent before dying: "I love you so much."

CHICAGO -- Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is reflecting on special Christmas memories the two shared last year, just weeks before the comedian's death.

Last Christmas was the first time Saget, Rizzo and Saget's daughter, Lara, spent the holiday with Rizzo's family in Chicago.

"I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," Rizzo wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "I'm so glad we had that special time together."

"He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2," she wrote. "Alex still remembers 'Uncle Bob' and talks about him every single day. He certainly left a lasting impression that I'm so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met."

Saget, who died in January at the age of 65, was found unresponsive in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room hours after performing a stand-up comedy set. The "Full House" star and Philadelphia native suffered a fracture at the base of his skull that led to bleeding around the brain, according to an autopsy. The Orange County medical examiner determined he died of a head injury likely sustained in a fall.

"I'm just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," Rizzo wrote. "There's no greater Christmas present than that."

Rizzo's message to others? "Cherish every single moment."

"The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you're missing a loved one this holiday season, that you're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through," she said.