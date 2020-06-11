Politics

Video shows Chicago police officers 'lounging' in US Rep. Bobby Rush's office, ignoring looters, congressman says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Congressman Bobby Rush said several Chicago police officers were "relaxing" in his campaign office while nearby areas were being looted.

The incident occurred at his office at 65th Street and Wentworth Avenue on June 1 and Congressman Rush said the incident was captured on video tape.

Rush said about several police officers were lounging in his office lounging and relaxing.

"They even had the unmitigated gall to make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses. Within their sight and within their reach."

EMBED More News Videos

A videotape from Congressman Bobby Rush's office shows what the congressman said were police officers "lounging" while looting was going on.



Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there was a core group of officers in the office and then several others coming in and out. She said at its height, there were 13 officers, including three supervisors.

Mayor Lightfoot offered an apology on behalf of the city.

"It is a personal embarrassment to me," Lightfoot said.

The mayor said the officers "abandoned" their obligations and they and their supervisors will be held accountable.

She said that she is pushing for the state to pass a law requiring police officers to be licensed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoprotestlori lightfootlootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Republicans urge Pritzker to move state into Phase 4 of reopening
Double lung transplant performed on woman who had COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
Hairstylists who had coronavirus saw 140 clients
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in these 21 states
Seattle protesters claim 'autonomous zone' surrounding police station
Show More
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Jane Byrne work to cause big traffic shift Thurs.
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
1 of 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News