Bodies of missing couple traveling in RV found buried in Texas beach

The bodies of a New Hampshire couple who disappeared while traveling across the country were found in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Family of Jim and Michelle Butler are still searching for answers into their deaths after their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave along the beach. They say they feel like they're in limbo as they wait to learn more information about their deaths.

"They were the greatest. Michelle was a sweetheart and Jim was a comedian, anything to make you laugh," longtime family friend Danielle Hueber said. "They'll be greatly missed."

A vigil organized by Hueber was held Sunday night in the couple's hometown of Rumney.

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi people gathered and prayed on the beach where the bodies were found. Even though they did not know the Butlers, the RV community considers them family.

Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.

The only clue authorities have right now is surveillance video showing someone driving the Butlers' truck and RV into Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christinew hampshiretravelu.s. & worldinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village to appear in court
High CO levels reported at South Side school
Permitless gun carry now legal in Okla.
Show More
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Monday
Firefighters rescue owl from California fire
LIVE: Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
NC boy killed at church Halloween event
More TOP STORIES News