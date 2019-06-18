Bodies of missing Oregon mom, 3-year-old son found

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The bodies of a missing mother and her 3-year-old son were found in a remote wooded area of western Oregon.

Michael Wolfe, 52, is the biological father of the young boy and has been indicted by a grand jury for murder and kidnapping in the case, reported KOIN.

"She's going to be very missed," said Bethany Brown, a family friend.

Brown fights back the tears when she thinks of her close friend Karissa Fretwell and her son Billy.

"Billy didn't get to live life, didn't get to do anything," Brown said.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Fretwell died from a single gunshot wound to her head. Her 3-year old son was found dead alongside her with more tests pending to determine how he died.

"It's just disgusting, the thought that especially with how hot it's been, just left out there, at least they were together," Brown said. "I think I know why, I'll ever understand it."

Bethany says that Karissa was just awarded child support from Wolfe when she disappeared shortly before payments were supposed to start in June.

Officials said detectives were able to lead searchers to the area where Karissa and Billy were found. It took two hours of painstaking work by firefighters, police and search and rescue teams to find the bodies.

"I think it's just a reminder to everyone not to take life for granted, enjoy the little things," Brown said. "Actually I had a dream about her two nights ago, and I don't remember exactly what she said, and we were just walking together, and I was just asking if she was OK, and she said she was OK."

Police said Wolfe denies being involved with their disappearance.
