Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities release video of the confessed Parkland high school mass shooter.

PARKLAND, Fla. -- For the first time we are seeing the arrest of a man who police said shot and killed 17-people at his former high school in Florida.

Broward State Attorney's Office released the video of the arrest of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.

In the video you can hear Cruz tell police about voices and demons while asking what's going on.

An unknown person then tells him to shut up.

Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His defense team has offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers said it is only a deal if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors have so far rejected that plea deal.

No word on when the case could head to trial.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaarrestparkland school shootingbody cameras
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
Show More
College Basketball Misery Index: When madness turns to sadness
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
College admissions scandal mastermind graduated from Niles West
Dog lost in mountains for 48 hours rescued by coast guard
Naperville man pleads not guilty to DUI, homicide charges in death of Downers Grove North student
More TOP STORIES News