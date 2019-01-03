CINCINNATI, Ohio --The Cincinnati police department is being rocked by a racial scandal.
Two police officers have been taken off the streets and assigned to desk duty after a camera allegedly caught them using slurs on the job.
This stems from two separate incidents, with the first happening last September. Officer Donte Hill was responding at a family dispute at a home. Two men involved got into a fight and officers had to break it up.
Officer Hill was arresting one of the suspects when a body camera caught this: "That G** d*** alcohol got you n****** out here acting stupid."
The officer is heard using the "n-word" and other offensive language.
Cincinnati's Local 12 obtained that body cam video and footage from another incident that happened less than two months later.
Officer Dennis Barnette responded to a call at a nightclub and he encounters a woman in a parking lot. At one point he tells her to be quiet. Then the officer's camera is knocked to the ground by a physical altercation.
Then this happens: "N***** slapped me in the face."
Barnette is accused of using the "n-word" in the confrontation.
It's unclear who started the fight. But court documents show the woman was charged with felony assault.
The Cincinnati Police department is conducting an internal investigation into the incidents.