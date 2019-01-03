Cincinnati police officers caught using 'N-word' on body cam video

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Cincinnati police officers were caught on body cameras using the n-word on the job.

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
The Cincinnati police department is being rocked by a racial scandal.

Two police officers have been taken off the streets and assigned to desk duty after a camera allegedly caught them using slurs on the job.

This stems from two separate incidents, with the first happening last September. Officer Donte Hill was responding at a family dispute at a home. Two men involved got into a fight and officers had to break it up.

Officer Hill was arresting one of the suspects when a body camera caught this: "That G** d*** alcohol got you n****** out here acting stupid."
The officer is heard using the "n-word" and other offensive language.

Cincinnati's Local 12 obtained that body cam video and footage from another incident that happened less than two months later.

Officer Dennis Barnette responded to a call at a nightclub and he encounters a woman in a parking lot. At one point he tells her to be quiet. Then the officer's camera is knocked to the ground by a physical altercation.

Then this happens: "N***** slapped me in the face."

Barnette is accused of using the "n-word" in the confrontation.

It's unclear who started the fight. But court documents show the woman was charged with felony assault.

The Cincinnati Police department is conducting an internal investigation into the incidents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerbody camerasracismcaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
Alderman Ed Burke charged with attempted extortion
Pregnant teen wounded, boyfriend killed in Harvey shooting
Alderman Munoz pleads not guilty to domestic battery charge
Boy, 15, charged in CTA Red Line attack
Rep reintroduces impeachment articles against President Donald Trump
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Dems confronting Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Show More
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
Water Tower Place imposes supervision rules for teens
More News