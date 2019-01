The Cincinnati police department is being rocked by a racial scandal.Two police officers have been taken off the streets and assigned to desk duty after a camera allegedly caught them using slurs on the job.This stems from two separate incidents, with the first happening last September. Officer Donte Hill was responding at a family dispute at a home. Two men involved got into a fight and officers had to break it up.Officer Hill was arresting one of the suspects when a body camera caught this: "That G** d*** alcohol got you n****** out here acting stupid."The officer is heard using the "n-word" and other offensive language. Cincinnati's Local 12 obtained that body cam video and footage from another incident that happened less than two months later.Officer Dennis Barnette responded to a call at a nightclub and he encounters a woman in a parking lot. At one point he tells her to be quiet. Then the officer's camera is knocked to the ground by a physical altercation.Then this happens: "N***** slapped me in the face."Barnette is accused of using the "n-word" in the confrontation.It's unclear who started the fight. But court documents show the woman was charged with felony assault.The Cincinnati Police department is conducting an internal investigation into the incidents.