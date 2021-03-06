cold case

Missing Joliet woman ID'd as body found more than 30 years ago in IN wildlife area

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

KENTLAND, Ind. -- A body found more than 30 years ago in a northwestern Indiana wildlife area has been identified as that of an Illinois woman.

The body of Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on Oct. 8, 1988, Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said.

She had been shot in the head and her body burned using old tires and tree limbs, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Saturday.

Denton's body was found with that of Selease "Tony" Sherrod. He also had been shot and his body burned. Sherrod's burned-out van was located about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the scene in Illinois. Sherrod was quickly identified by his family, McCord said.

Denton's sister tried to file a missing person's report at the time, but the Joliet Police Department did not take one due to Denton being an adult.

The identification was made with the help of the Newton County Prosecutor's Office, Indiana State Police and the Doe Network, McCord said.

"This case is still considered to be open and further investigations are underway into these murders," McCord said.

The Doe Network is a volunteer organization that assists law enforcement agencies with cold case investigations and unidentified victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianajoliethomicide investigationinvestigationcold casebody found
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Rachel Mellon age progression image released 25 years after disappearance
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Ohio man pretending to be missing Aurora boy sentenced to prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
IL reports 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths
Pandemic putting a strain on septic systems
Rogers Park gardener displays corpse flower in rare bloom
Jury selection set in ex-NW Indiana mayor's bribery retrial
CPD officer dies in Mt. Greenwood, believed to be suicide
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot
Show More
Teacher vaccinations going untracked
Old Town party with nearly 100 guests shut down for violating Chicago COVID restrictions
Hegewisch shooting: Passenger shot by South Shore Line officer charged with battery
CHIditarod makes changes for 2021 to keep cause going
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News