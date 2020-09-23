Burned body found next to home in Fernwood on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found dead and burned Tuesday by a home in Fernwood on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, around 8:35 p.m. officers found the male body badly burned next to a home in the 200-block of West 103rd Street.

The person remains unidentified, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released further details about the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofernwoodchicago crimechicago police departmentbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
Police rescue boy, 14, from Lisle house fire
Illinois Facebook users can now file claims for up to $400 as part of settlement
2 dead after Waukegan attempted home invasion
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
School bus-size asteroid to zoom past Earth Thursday
Porch collapses in Wicker Park
Show More
Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Illinois National Guard on standby for Breonna Taylor announcement
20 neglected dogs found at south suburban home
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday
'Dancing with the Stars' sees first elimination of Season 29
More TOP STORIES News