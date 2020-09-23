Burned body found next to home in Fernwood on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found dead and burned Tuesday by a home in Fernwood on the South Side.
According to Chicago police, around 8:35 p.m. officers found the male body badly burned next to a home in the 200-block of West 103rd Street.
The person remains unidentified, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released further details about the death.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
