Body found in South Shore garbage can, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was discovered in a garbage can in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40's, was discovered in the alley in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Blvd. just before 9 a.m. by streets and sanitation workers, police said.

The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified, and detectives are currently investigating and canvassing the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
