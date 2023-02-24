Chicago shooting: Death of female victim found in Little Village alley ruled homicide

ABC7 crews on the scene said the victim appears to be a young woman, possibly in her 20s.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The death of a female victim found in a Little Village alley early Wednesday morning has been deemed a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The individual died from a gunshot wound to the head, the office said.

She has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Chicago police said the female victim was pronounced dead on the scene in the 2400-block of South Drake Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Body found in Little Village alley appears to be young woman; CPD investigating

ABC7 Chicago crews on the scene said the victim appeared to be a young woman, possibly in her 20s.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

Police were seen photographing possible evidence Wednesday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner also arrived on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation involving Area Four Detectives.