Man's body pulled from Chicago River, police say

CHICAGO -- A body was recovered from the Chicago River on the Northwest Side Friday morning.
Someone found the body floating facedown in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 8:50 a.m., Chicago police said.
The person, a male, was pulled from the river by the police Marine Unit and pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesperson was unable to provide an approximate age.
His identity and autopsy results have not been released.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
