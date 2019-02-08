Body found in burned car in Warren Township identified as missing Milwaukee teacher

A body found inside a burned vehicle in north suburban Warren Township has been identified as that of a missing Milwaukee woman.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper announced Thursday dental records confirmed the body found late Saturday is that of 56-year-old teacher Kathleen Ryan.

Cooper says additional testing is needed before he releases the preliminary cause of Ryan's death.

Gurnee firefighters summoned to the scene of a burning auto discovered the body after the fire was extinguished.

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says detectives are working with Milwaukee police and the state fire marshal to determine what happened.

The victim's son, Zack Ryan, says his mother was last seen around noon Saturday in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. He says she was on her way to a basketball game at a high school in Mundelein, Illinois.
