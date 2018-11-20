Body found identified as missing San Francisco 49ers fan, coroner confirms

EMBED </>More Videos

The Santa Clara County coroner's office has confirmed a body that was found on Saturday at the Alviso Marina in San Jose is missing 49ers fan Ian Powers. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, California --
The Santa Clara County coroner's office has confirmed a body that was found on Saturday at the Alviso Marina in San Jose is missing 49ers fan Ian Powers.

Powers was attending the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on November 12 with his girlfriend and her children, when they got separated inside. He was last seen on surveillance footage leaving Levi's Stadium that night.

RELATED: Santa Clara police notified about body found in Alviso Marina due to missing 49ers fan

The 32-year-old army veteran was visiting from Spokane, Washington.

The coroner says the cause of Power's death was accidental saltwater drowning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing manbody foundSan Francisco 49ersfootballmonday night footballLevi's Stadiumsearchinvestigationu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Mercy Hospital shooting suspect: What we know
Chicago police officer shot in Gresham, bullet struck vest
Cook Co. deputy stabbed on South Side; Suspect shot
Aurora woman accused of biting man's ear off, prosecutors say
Bears say QB Mitch Trubisky has right shoulder injury
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Show More
Judge suspends President Trump's asylum ban
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake-effect snow early and cold Tuesday
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
More News