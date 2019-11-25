missing girl

Body found in Alabama confirmed as missing Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Authorities say a body recovered in Alabama is that of a 5-year-old Florida girl who went missing earlier this month.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief T.K. Waters announced at a news conference Monday that an Amber Alert for Taylor Rose Williams had been canceled following confirmation of her death.

Investigators say 27-year-old Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home on Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story. Police later found human remains near Brianna Williams' hometown in Demopolis, Alabama.

RELATED: Missing Florida child's mom not cooperating with police

Officials say Brianna Williams was hospitalized after trying to kill herself and later charged with child neglect and providing false information to police. She hasn't been charged with the girl's death.

Authorities weren't immediately saying how the girl died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaalabamahuman remains foundmissing girlmissing childreninvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Natalee Holloway's mother returns to Aruba
Girl, 14, missing from Lawndale is at 'high risk:' police
Missing 18-month-old from Kenwood located
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Buffalo Grove double homicide suspect dies after shooting himself in Minn. standoff
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Fr. George Clements dies
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting
Dire situation for koalas as bushfires ravage Australia
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
Holiday shopping? Here are some Illinois-made gift ideas
Northwestern Indiana district plans closing 2 high schools
More TOP STORIES News