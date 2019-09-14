Body found in Chicago's Belmont Harbor on North Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO -- A male body was found floating in Belmont Harbor Friday, according to preliminary information from Chicago Fire Department officials.Officials received calls of a male body in the Belmont Harbor, 3100 N. Lake Shore Dr. about 5:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The person was confirmed as being deceased and a recovery mission to has been initiated.The body was recovered from the harbor about 6:40 p.m., police said. Area North detectives are investigating.