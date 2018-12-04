TAMPA, Florida --A body found in Costa Rica near the Airbnb where a missing Florida woman was staying is believed to be Carla Stefaniak, authorities said Tuesday. A security guard who lived in the room next door has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.
Judicial Investigator Director Walter Espinoza said at a press conference Tuesday that the body "preliminarily corresponds" to Stefaniak, a Tampa woman who went on a week-long trip to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday.
Her brother, Carlos Caicedo, told ABC News she left for Costa Rica on Thanksgiving Day, but had not been heard from since Nov. 27.
Espinoza said investigators still need to do fingerprint comparison to make positive identification of the remains. Stefaniak's relatives, who have been desperate to find her, said in a Facebook post that they planned to go to the morgue Tuesday to identify the body.
An autopsy performed on the body showed cause of death was "stab wounds around the neck and extremities." The woman also suffered a blunt force trauma injury to the head.
Espinoza said the 32-year-old man was arrested after investigators found his testimony did not match CCTV footage and other witness statement about Stefaniak's whereabouts. Espinoza said the suspect had the time and space to commit the crime. The suspect has not yet been charged.
After a 911 call about Stefaniak's disappearance on Nov. 28, Espinoza said law enforcement launched a missing person investigation. They obtained surveillance footage from the area and gathered witness statements.
Espinoza said when they first spoke with the security guard, his "incompatible with reality" and presented many contradictions. He became a person of interest and investigators raided his home.
The suspect lives in apartment No. 7 at the complex. Stefaniak was staying in apartment No. 8. Investigators also searched her room and found blood inside, Espinoza said.
They found the body on Monday, partially buried in a wooded area about 300 meters from the building, Espinoza said. If fingerprint comparison is not enough to make a positive ID, investigators will make DNA and dental comparisons.
The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday. He is from Nicaragua and has been in the country since June. Espinoza said he has an irregular immigration record.
He was presented by law enforcement to the Justice Tribunal. Espinoza said they are working with the prosecutor's office to keep the suspect in custody.
Federico Jenkins, a lawyer for the complex where Stefaniak stayed, said in a statement that the owners are cooperating with authorities and the facility is temporarily closed.
Here is the full statement:
"Since 2013, Villa Le Mas has operated a small vacation rental facility located at San Antonio, Escazu, Costa Rica. We have received over a thousand guests with wonderful reviews about the property and our service.
We are deeply saddened and devastated by the tragic events that occurred last week. The owners are fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and we hope that once the facts are determined, the perpetrator is brought to justice.
Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the victim of this horrible crime.
While the investigation is ongoing, and since the focus of the owners is the comfort of our guests, the facility has been temporarily closed."
The investigation is ongoing.